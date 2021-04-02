Florence County SWAT team arrests Maryland murder suspect

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County SWAT team arrested a suspect Friday who was wanted out of Baltimore, Maryland for murder, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was found at a home on Dingle Drive, according to Nunn. When deputies arrived, he attempted to run away.

The suspect was tracked down and apprehended by a Florence County K9, Nunn said.

The suspect’s name is not available at this time. The suspect was turned over to custody of the Marshals Service, Nunn said.