Florence County
Flight cancellations ahead of wintry weather affecting Florence, Myrtle Beach airports
What People Are Reading on wbtw.com
Darlington County coroner IDs driver killed in crash
Police: Parent maces student after fight at North Carolina high school
First U.S. case of avian influenza since 2016 confirmed in South Carolina
Video
Warrant: Man cut his neck, attacked clerk before being killed by North Carolina police
Video
7-year-old’s family upset after charges dropped in Marion County dog-mauling death
Video
Witness says Jason Walker jumped on truck’s hood before Fayetteville shooting, bodycam footage shows
Video
5 people sentenced after pleading guilty to buying, selling drugs in Darlington County
Horry County man killed in single-vehicle crash
North Carolina man charged after dead dogs found still chained to tree
2 wanted in Florence bank fraud and conspiracy ring
Video
