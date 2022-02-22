1 charged in deadly hit-in-run of Colorado man in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman has now been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a Colorado man.

On Feb. 2, Heather Dawn Tyler, 38, is accused of hitting Levi Flint Davison, 44, of Colorado, with her vehicle and fleeing the scene of the crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near Junkyard Road, according to previous reporting.

Tyler is charged with hit and run duties of a driver involved in an accident with death. She is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond pretrial.