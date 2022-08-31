FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florence, police said.
It happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive.
Police said the injured person was in critical condition and that officers believed that the suspect had left the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
