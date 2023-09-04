FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after crashing their vehicle into a tree Wednesday night along Highway 327 in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday about eight miles east of Florence, SCHP said. Three people were in a 2019 Ford Pickup truck moving south on Highway 327 when it hit a tree that was across the roadway.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, SCHP said. A 22-year-old passenger died.

No update on the driver’s condition was immediately available.

