FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after crashing their vehicle into a tree Wednesday night along Highway 327 in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday about eight miles east of Florence, SCHP said. Three people were in a 2019 Ford Pickup truck moving south on Highway 327 when it hit a tree that was across the roadway.
The driver was taken to an area hospital, SCHP said. A 22-year-old passenger died.
No update on the driver’s condition was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here