FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a shooting, Florence police said.
It happened at about 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilson Road, police said. One person was dead at the scene, and the injured person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were possibly life-threatening.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police Sgt. Sieban at 843-665-3191 or to email eSieban@cityofflorence.com.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.