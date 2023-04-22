FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a shooting, Florence police said.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilson Road, police said. One person was dead at the scene, and the injured person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were possibly life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police Sgt. Sieban at 843-665-3191 or to email eSieban@cityofflorence.com.

Count on News13 for updates.