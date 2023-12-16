FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and another injured following a collision Friday night in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2011 Nissan Sedan was travelling south on North Old Georgetown Road when the driver ran off the road and hit a tree, SCHP said.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries and the passenger died as a result of the crash, SCHP said.

There was no additional information available, and the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.