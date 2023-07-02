FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were hurt after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:55 a.m. on Highway 24 near Taylor Circle, SCHP said. The two vehicles involved were a 2017 F350 and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

The two passengers in the F350 were taken to the hospital, SCHP said. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was killed.

The crash happened after the F350 was driving west on Highway 24 and the Jeep Cherokee was driving east, according to the SCHP. The Jeep Cherokee veered into the west-bound lane before crashing into the F350.

No other information was immediately available.

