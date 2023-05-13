FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Friday evening after crashing into a ditch and two trees in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Dennis Road, one mile west of Lake City, according to troopers.

The driver of a pickup truck was traveling north on Dennis Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, a fence, and a tree before overturning and hitting another tree, troopers said.

The name of the person who died hasn’t been released.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.