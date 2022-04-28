FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a car hit a tree Wednesday night, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. when a Nissan Maxima driving south on Young Road went off the road near East Twin Church Road and hit a tree, according to Lee. Young Road is also known as Secondary 69.

The crash happened near Timmonsville.

The driver of the vehicle died. Their identity has not been released.

