FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a tree while trying to evade a state trooper in the Effingham area of Florence County on Thursday night, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.

Joye said the crash happened along the 3000 block of Savannah Grove Road.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle clocked someone speeding and attempted to pull them over before the vehicle lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree, Joye said. There were four people inside and one was killed, but the condition of the other three was not immediately available.

No other information was immediately available.

