FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a head-on crash Saturday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday on SC Highway 403 near Creek Road, about six miles from Timmonsville, SCHP said.

A 2019 Kia sedan was traveling north on SC 403 when a 2015 Chevrolet sedan traveling south crossed the center line and hit the Kia head-on, according to SCHP.

The Kia driver, 56, of Lynchburg, was the vehicle’s only occupant. That person died after they were taken to McLeod Hospital by EMS.

The Chevrolet driver, 21, of Olanta, was injured and taken to McLeod Hospital by EMS. The passenger in the Chevrolet, 23, of Timmonsville, was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.