FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a head-on crash Saturday night in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Alligator Road near Twin Church Road, about 3 miles south of Florence, troopers said.

Two SUVs were involved in the crash, troopers said. There were three passengers in one of the SUVs. One of the passengers died.

The name of the person who died hasn’t been released.

Both drivers were injured, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.