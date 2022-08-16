Deputies are on scene Aug. 16, 2022 after a person was found dead in a car from an apparent shooting (WBTW)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said.

Joye said the investigation is early on and no other information was available.

Deputies are on scene Aug. 16, 2022 after a person was found dead in a car from an apparent shooting (WBTW)

Deputies are on scene Aug. 16, 2022 after a person was found dead in a car from an apparent shooting (WBTW)

Deputies are on scene Aug. 16, 2022 after a person was found dead in a car from an apparent shooting (WBTW)

Count on News13 for updates.