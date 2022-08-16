FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.
The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Joye said the investigation is early on and no other information was available.
Count on News13 for updates.