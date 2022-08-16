FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said.

Joye said the investigation is early on and no other information was available.

  • Deputies are on scene Aug. 16, 2022 after a person was found dead in a car from an apparent shooting (WBTW)
