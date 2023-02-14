FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Monday in a shooting in Florence County, authorities said.
It happened on Williamsburg Circle, and the person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Maj. Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
No additional details were immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.