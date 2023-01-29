FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.