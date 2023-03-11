FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday morning in a shooting at a Florence County nightclub, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Javon Smith, 45, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital but died, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released.

The shooting happened at Lava Lounge, a nightclub on West Sumter Street, deputies said. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation at the club.

Smith is held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said.