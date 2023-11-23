FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Pamplico, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. about a mile west of Pamplico when a 2002 GMC Yukon going south on W. 7 Mile Road collided with a 2009 Nissan Altima traveling in the opposite direction, the highway patrol said.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene and the driver of the GMC was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, the highway patrol said. They were the only people in the vehicles.

No additional information was immediately available.

