FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road.
According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a 2019 Kia Sorento was killed when the SUV hit a 2004 Buick as the Buick was making a left turn from Olanta Highway onto a private drive. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but no information was available about their injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.