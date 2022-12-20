FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a 2019 Kia Sorento was killed when the SUV hit a 2004 Buick as the Buick was making a left turn from Olanta Highway onto a private drive. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but no information was available about their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

