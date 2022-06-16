FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving two motorcycles and a box truck, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:35 p.m. in the area of Highway 378 and Park Avenue, troopers said.

Two motorcycles were traveling west on Highway 378. The box truck was traveling north on Park Avenue across Highway 378, troopers said. All three vehicles crashed.

The driver of one of the motorcycles was killed in the crash. The driver of the other motorcycle was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to troopers. The box truck driver was not injured.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.