FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and taken to a hospital Monday evening in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened in an area of Savannah Grove Road, and the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office.

Nunn said a suspect was taken into custody and that the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.