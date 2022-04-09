FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after one person was hurt Saturday in a shooting in Olanta, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The injured person was taken to the hospital, Nunn said. No information was available about the person’s condition.
The investigation is continuing, and no additional details were immediately available.
