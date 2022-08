One person was taken to a hospital Aug. 9, 2022, after a stabbing on Lucas Street.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in Florence County, according to authorities.

The stabbing happened at the Suburban hotel on West Lucas Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Investigators remained at the scene, as of about 4 p.m.