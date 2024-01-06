FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-month-old was mauled by eight pit bulls Friday afternoon and is currently in the hospital recovering, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J Joye.

Joye said the child was in the yard at the time of the attack and it occurred on Twin Church Road in Florence County.

Joye said the Florence County Environmental Services confiscated the dogs, and it’s unclear what will happen to the animals.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and more details will be released as they become available.

