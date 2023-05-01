FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by an Amtrak train early Monday morning in Florence County, authorities said.

It happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Highway 925 while the bicyclist was going south and trying to cross the railroad tracks near Tall Oaks Drive, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler of the South Carlina Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist died at the scene, Butler said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that the bicyclist was a 14-year-old but the teen’s name has not been released.

The highway patrol is investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

