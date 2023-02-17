FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was taken into custody at the Florence County Judicial Center on Friday after deputies found a handgun in their bag during a screening process, Major Mike Nunn told News13.
The teen was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
No other information was immediately available.
