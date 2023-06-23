FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday night.
Any’a Pickens suffers from mental health issues and is dependent on medication, family members told the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
She was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 3300 block of South Irby Street. She is about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 140 pounds. She was wearing a jean shirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121, extension 388 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared to “Submit-A-Tip” on the sheriff’s office’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. The information can be anonymous.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.