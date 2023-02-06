FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pamplico police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid.
Police arrested Trey Alexander Stephens, of Pamplico, Saturday night and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online booking records show.
The shooting happened in the area of Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Reid. The victim was shot multiple times and died on scene.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.