FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Florence man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Caleb Matthew Carroway was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office.
Carroway is accused of sexual battery on a 7-yaer-old in April, according to Nunn.
Carroway was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond one day after being arrested, Nunn said.
Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.