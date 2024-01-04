FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing charges in Florence County after allegedly shooting at two teenagers from a vehicle, wounding one of them, in December.

Florence County deputies arrested Reginald Shamar Crouch, 19, of Hemingway, South Carolina, on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies also arrested Jordan Markell Burgess, 17, Johnsonville, and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Dec. 20 at the intersection of North Hampton Avenue and Broadway Street in Johnsonville. One of the teenagers was shot in the foot; the other was not hurt.

The contributing to the delinquency of minor charge against Crouch is because he allowed a juvenile to be in the vehicle when the incident occurred, deputies said.

Crouch and Burgess are being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center, according to deputies.