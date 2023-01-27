FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street in Florence.

Stubbs was charged with hit-and-run in an accident involving a death. He posted a $50,000 surety bond and was released on Tuesday from the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

No additional information was immediately available.

