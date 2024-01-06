FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported home invasion on Taylor Road early Saturday morning.

Deputies said while they were on the way to the scene, they noticed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the home invasion and attempted a traffic stop.

After a brief pursuit, deputies arrested Christopher Jason Taylor,19, of Marion and co-defendant, Christopher Donald Upton, Jr., 19, of Dillon.

Taylor was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault and battery, and armed robbery.

Upton was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault and battery, Assault and Battery, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to Investigators, Taylor and Upton are alleged to have forcibly entered the victim’s residence armed with weapons and demanded money. In addition, Investigators allege that the suspects struck the victims who required medical treatment.

Deputies said both suspects are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Count on News13 for updates.