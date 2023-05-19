FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were arrested Wednesday after deputies seized an estimated $117,000 in narcotics from their home, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the amount of heroin seized is estimated to be 4,600 single doses. Deputies also allegedly found a gun and about $7,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Jermain Felipe Stukes, 38, of Florence, and Jasmine Zhane Davis, 26, of Dublin, Georgia, were arrested and charged with a variety of narcotics crimes, according to deputies.

Specially trained narcotics investigators searched the home on Willow Trace Drive in Florence County after a monthlong undercover operation, deputies said.

Stukes and Davis were both held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing as of Friday afternoon, according to deputies.