FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and a man were arrested Monday at a traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County after a K-9 detected the odor of narcotics in a vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Marie Thrash, 45, and Christopher Ray Thrash, 37, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina were arrested Monday near mile-marker 155 on I-95 north.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop for a moving traffic violation when a narcotics-detecting K-9 alerted them to an odor of narcotics in the vehicle, FCSO said.

Approximately 28 grams of cocaine and eight grams of meth were found in a search of the vehicle, according to FCSO.

Christopher Thrash was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol after two pistols were seized from both sides of the driver’s seat, FCSO said. Rachel Thrash was charged with the trafficking of cocaine and the distribution of meth.

Rachel Thrash is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond and Christopher Thrash is being held there on a $1,500 surety bond.