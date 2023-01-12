FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators.

Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the release.

Investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 3000 block of TV Road in Florence, where they found a quantity of heroin and marijuana, according to authorities.

Williams Jr. was released from the Florence County Detention Center Thursday on a $25,000 surety bond. Lemacks is currently being held at the detention center on a $25,000 surety bond, according to the release.

No other information was immediately available.