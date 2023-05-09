FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men were arrested for credit card theft and receiving stolen goods after a traffic stop on Monday.
According to a release by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling I-95 for speeding.
During the traffic stop, deputies became reasonably suspicious and obtained consent to search the vehicle, according to the release.
The search found 15 cloned credit cards and approximately $5,000 of illegally obtained merchandise through the cloned credit cards.
Household goods were obtained, lawn equipment, and a 100-gallon fuel tank full of fuel.
Deputies charged Jorge Yandi Cabrera Tapanes and Yoel Luis Alvarez with financial card theft and receiving stolen goods.
They are both being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.