FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men were arrested for credit card theft and receiving stolen goods after a traffic stop on Monday.

According to a release by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling I-95 for speeding.

During the traffic stop, deputies became reasonably suspicious and obtained consent to search the vehicle, according to the release.

The search found 15 cloned credit cards and approximately $5,000 of illegally obtained merchandise through the cloned credit cards.

Household goods were obtained, lawn equipment, and a 100-gallon fuel tank full of fuel.

Deputies charged Jorge Yandi Cabrera Tapanes and Yoel Luis Alvarez with financial card theft and receiving stolen goods.

They are both being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.