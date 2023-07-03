FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have been charged after a woman with health issues went missing over the weekend, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.

The woman was reported as missing from her residential care facility on Friday and was found safe on Sunday. Her family told deputies she suffered from dementia, Alzheimer’s and COPD.

Two relatives of hers, Tony Anderson and Wanda Anderson, both of Lake City, were charged with obstruction of adult protection, Joye said.

Online jail records show both were booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Sunday.