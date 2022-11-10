FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second man was arrested Monday in connection with numerous car break-ins and dozens of guns stolen across Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Saleek Gayvion McClease, 24, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with accessory before a felony and criminal conspiracy, FCSO said. McClease was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond Wednesday, booking records show.

Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, also of Florence, was arrested on multiple charges including 36 counts of breaking into motor vehicles and 12 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, FCSO said.

McClease allegedly assisted Myers with the break-ins on or near Oct. 19, according to investigators. More than 22 firearms and other valuables were stolen from the vehicles.

Deputies said the break-ins occurred on Friendfield Road near Effingham, Grapevine Road near Pamplico, Moore Road near Lake City, North Pine Court near Florence, East Pocket and Juniper roads near Florence and Old River, as well as Half Moon, Hanna Lake and Blackberry roads near Johnsonville.

Myers faces a total of 63 counts and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $98,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office.