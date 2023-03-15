FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two dogs are recovering after being found recently with bullet wounds, according to the Florence Area Humane Society.

The two dogs — Jolene and Hope — both suffered leg wounds, the shelter said this week in separate Facebook posts. News13 has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to get more details and is waiting to hear back.

According to the shelter, Jolene, a border collie mix, is recovering in foster care after being found with two bullets in her leg and a shattered ankle when she was picked up by animal control officers. She was found with five puppies, one of which was dead; two of the puppies have been adopted and two were taken to a rescue.

Hope, according to the shelter, was found late last week after being shot and hit by a car. She is able to stand, but it’s still unclear whether she will regain full use of her right front leg. Some of her injuries were close to her spine, the shelter said.

“It seems there is no shortage of pure evil in this world,” the shelter said. “This poor dog was shot, and as if that wasn’t enough, she was also hit by a car and left for dead. She has sustained unimaginable suffering and cruelty, but somehow, has survived.”

The shelter is asking for donations to help care for the dogs. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly $1,900 had been donated.

“We are very grateful to all of you who are on our side,” the shelter said. “We will always be on the side of the animals and we will never give up.”

