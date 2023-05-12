FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are accused of stealing 10 motorcycles, as well as an ATV and dozens of power tools, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Phillip Bradley Cooper, 33, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with receiving stolen goods. Brad Kenneth Allen, Sr., 43, of Florence, was also arrested Wednesday and charged with malicious injury to property and grand larceny, according to deputies.
Deputies were investigating a motorcycle theft from Center Road in Timmonsville and found that Cooper and Allen had allegedly stolen nine other motorcycles, an ATV, and 47 different power tools including pressure washers, lawn mowers and generators, deputies said.
Cooper was released from the Florence County Detention Center Friday on a $10,000 surety bond and Allen remained at the jail on a $50,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.