Two men were arrested after a series of thefts.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are accused of stealing 10 motorcycles, as well as an ATV and dozens of power tools, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Bradley Cooper, 33, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with receiving stolen goods. Brad Kenneth Allen, Sr., 43, of Florence, was also arrested Wednesday and charged with malicious injury to property and grand larceny, according to deputies.

Deputies were investigating a motorcycle theft from Center Road in Timmonsville and found that Cooper and Allen had allegedly stolen nine other motorcycles, an ATV, and 47 different power tools including pressure washers, lawn mowers and generators, deputies said.

Cooper was released from the Florence County Detention Center Friday on a $10,000 surety bond and Allen remained at the jail on a $50,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office.