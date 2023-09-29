FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Two search warrants were conducted at two homes in Florence County Friday morning and as a result four people were arrested, illegal narcotics, money, and firearms were seized.

The first search was executed at a home on Vox Highway near Johnsonville, SC where a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as money was seized. Two suspects were arrested on the scene, deputies said.

The second search was executed on a residence on Pygatt Road near Effingham, SC. Investigators seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as 13 firearms, deputies said.

This investigation began in June due to a drug trafficking organization operated out of the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Two suspects were arrested at the scene as a result, deputies said.

SLED assisted in these investigations and additional details will be released as it becomes available. These investigations are ongoing and additional arrests are possible, deputies said.

