FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt after a shooting Saturday night near Florence, deputies said in a news release.
The shooting happened on Pindo Court in the Florence area, according to the release. Deputies responded to the call at about 10:45 p.m.
Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but no update on the status of their condition was immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.