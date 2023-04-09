FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt after a shooting Saturday night near Florence, deputies said in a news release.

The shooting happened on Pindo Court in the Florence area, according to the release. Deputies responded to the call at about 10:45 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but no update on the status of their condition was immediately available.

