FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have arrested two people suspected of printing counterfeit US currency, according to a news release.
Deputies said they responded to call on West Lucas Street about a counterfeit US currency operation, according to the release. After getting more information, deputies found that the suspect was staying at the Baymont Inns and Suites on West Lucas Street.
Deputies knocked on the suspect’s motel room door, where they saw printing material and equipment “in plain view,” according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
