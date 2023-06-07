A manhunt is underway on Palmetto Street in Florence after juveniles crashed a stolen car and fled.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for two juveniles who fled after crashing a stolen car on Tuesday, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Another juvenile was taken into custody after the crash on Palmetto Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

No additional information was immediately available.

