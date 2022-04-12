FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a person at gunpoint at a Florence motel in September 2020, according to court records.

Reginald Wilson and Domanick Wilson entered guilty pleas on April 6. Reginald Wilson pleaded guilty to kidnapping and armed robbery, while Domanick Wilson pleaded guilty to kidnapping. Both men also received more than 550 days credit for time already served.

According to deputies, the two men and a woman robbed the person at gunpoint before stealing the person’s cellphone and vehicle and driving away in the vehicle. The victim, who had been tied up, eventually escaped from the moving vehicle and ran to a nearby home.