2 more arrested after shots fired into home in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people were arrested Friday after shots were fired into a home in Florence County on Feb. 2, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel Broach, 17, of Effingham, and Micah Scott Chandler Jr, 18, of Florence, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Nunn.

Broach and Chandler are accused of firing multiple shots into a home on Pamplico Highway along with Billy James Matthews III, 17, who was arrested last week.

No one was injured in the shooting.