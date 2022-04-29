DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Two of three of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators’ Superintendent of the Year finalists are from the Pee Dee.

Darlington County Schools Superintendent Tim Newman, Florence School District 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent and Barnwell School District 29 Superintendent Marcella Shaw have been nominated for the 2023 award.

This is Vincent’s second time as a finalist in the last three years.

Anderson School District 3 Superintendent Kathy Hipp took home the 2022 Superintendent of the Year title last year.

Former Darlington County Schools Superintendent Rainey Knight won the award in 2013 — marking the last time a Pee Dee superintendent won.

A winner will be announced in May.