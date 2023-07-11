FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were attacked by several dogs in the area of Floyd Circle in Florence County, according to Florence County Environmental Services Director Todd Floyd.

Floyd said his office got a call about a man being attacked by six dogs who were roaming in the community. About three or four officers went out to the incident.

EMS was called to help the man who was attacked, and Floyd said the dogs tried to attack the paramedic, but the paramedic defended themselves and used a seat belt cutter on the dog.

The dog who was cut was taken to the vet and is fine, according to Floyd.

Floyd said they found the home where the dogs were living, but the owner was not home. The owner has still not come forward.

The dogs are currently on a quarantine hold and if the owner wants the dog back, they must go before a judge and evidence will be shown to determine whether or not the dogs should be declared dangerous or not for the public’s safety.

The dogs are being held at the Florence County Environmental Services Office, Floyd said.