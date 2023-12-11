FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people in a stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck were killed Saturday night in Florence when their speeding truck ran through a stop sign and collided with a Ford SUV, police said.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street. The occupants of the Ford Flex were taken to the hospital but police said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

After colliding with the SUV, police said the pickup crashed into a utility pole and flipped onto its roof. One person was trapped inside the truck, while bystanders helped remove another person. Both were pronounced dead.

“It was determined that the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign, causing it to strike the Ford SUV,” police said. “The occupants of the not-at-fault vehicle were transported to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not said how fast the truck was going when it crashed, However, they said it had been stolen earlier in the weekend and that no officers were in the area or aware of the vehicle before the crash.