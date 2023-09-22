FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two wanted Florida men were arrested Thursday after they were stopped for speeding along I-95 and a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of cocaine hidden inside the console of their vehicle.

Adam Morris Flint, 40, and Cornelius Daytron Young, 27, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. Flint was wanted for attempted murder in Florida and Young was wanted for first-degree murder in Florida.

Deputies assigned to the criminal enforcement unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on I-95 near the 159-mile marker for speeding. During the stop, deputies said they developed reasonable suspicion of other criminal activity.

A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 30.15 grams of cocaine hidden inside the console of the vehicle, deputies said.

Both Flint and Young are being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.